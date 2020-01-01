SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $318,872.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SophiaTX has a market cap of $318,872.00 and approximately $12,482.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

