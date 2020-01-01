SounDAC (XSD) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. SounDAC has a market cap of $65,572.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

