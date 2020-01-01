Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Tops $100,218.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $100,218.00 and $37,518.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,950,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

