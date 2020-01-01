SparksPay Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $4,281.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000132 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

