Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0757 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,284.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022449 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003890 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.02402732 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bisq, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

