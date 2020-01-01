Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $20,253.00 and $13,216.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00581130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010978 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 409.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

