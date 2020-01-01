Spectrum (SPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,954.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Spectrum has a market cap of $19,895.00 and $12,954.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00580555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011265 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

