Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report $3.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SPRO stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $183.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

