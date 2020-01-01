Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) & Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Head-To-Head Survey

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Advaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spero Therapeutics and Advaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Advaxis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 184.28%. Advaxis has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 366.36%. Given Advaxis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Spero Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -287.11% -43.10% -38.10% Advaxis -79.31% -40.98% -34.48%

Volatility & Risk

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Advaxis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $3.97 million 46.33 -$41.66 million ($2.60) -3.70 Advaxis $20.88 million 0.71 -$16.56 million ($1.09) -0.79

Advaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. Spero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advaxis beats Spero Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, as well as has option to rights to SPR741 in the territory. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ADXS-NEO, an individualized Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to create individualized therapies by activating the patient's immune system to respond against multiple mutations or neoantigens. In addition, it is developing ADXS-HOT for generating potent anti-cancer immunity; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to target HER2 expressing solid tumors, including human and canine osteosarcoma. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with OS Therapies LLC; Amgen Inc.; Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; Merck & Co., Inc.; MedImmune/AstraZeneca; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; and Global BioPharma Inc. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

