Spiking Price Hits $0.0018 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last week, Spiking has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $801,979.00 and approximately $23,526.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.06012085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking's official website is spiking.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

