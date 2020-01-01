SPINDLE (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,635.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $256,908.00 and $6,635.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061036 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00580646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00234359 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085273 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

