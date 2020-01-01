SportyCo (SPF) Price Reaches $0.0010

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, SportyCo has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. SportyCo has a total market cap of $51,971.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

