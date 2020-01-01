Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 44.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

