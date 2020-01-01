StableUSD (USDS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.24 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. StableUSD has a market cap of $2.90 million and $8.24 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 2,866,115 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

