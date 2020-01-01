STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Cap of $35.53 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00015453 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, OKCoin, DSX and Ethfinex. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.53 million and approximately $602,148.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DDEX, HitBTC, OKCoin, Kyber Network, Tokens.net, Ethfinex and DSX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.