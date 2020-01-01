State Street Corp Acquires 52,947 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.88% of Bloom Energy worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,547 shares of company stock worth $3,914,052 over the last 90 days. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.