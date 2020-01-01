State Street Corp Acquires 64,185 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Gladstone Land worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Gladstone Land Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.