State Street Corp Acquires 6,772 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

State Street Corp increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $254.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orrstown Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

