State Street Corp Acquires 87,101 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Athersys worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 25,189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Athersys by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 177,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of ($0.36) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

