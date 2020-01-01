State Street Corp Acquires 9,873 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Shockwave Medical worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after buying an additional 616,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,115,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $142,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $443,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,000,770.

Shares of SWAV opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.