State Street Corp Boosts Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.30% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.75.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

