State Street Corp Boosts Position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.85% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 253.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $43,744.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,708 shares of company stock worth $337,249 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

