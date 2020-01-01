State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

