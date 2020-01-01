State Street Corp Buys 11,166 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,124 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.64% of First Bank worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bank by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

