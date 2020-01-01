State Street Corp Buys 127,776 Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,776 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.45% of Affimed worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. Affimed NV has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.