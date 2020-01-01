State Street Corp Buys 14,142 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.58% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 483,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 83.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $534.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

