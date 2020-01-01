State Street Corp Buys 6,168 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.31% of First Choice Bancorp worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 89.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $31,922.58. Also, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $206,632.92. Insiders bought 10,678 shares of company stock valued at $283,821 in the last ninety days. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

