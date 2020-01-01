State Street Corp Grows Stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

