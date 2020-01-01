State Street Corp Grows Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.65% of BCB Bancorp worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

