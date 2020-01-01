State Street Corp Has $3.15 Million Stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.51% of Palatin Technologies worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 594.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

PTN stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.