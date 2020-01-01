State Street Corp Has $3.21 Million Position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

State Street Corp increased its position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.31% of eGain worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in eGain by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 115,082 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in eGain by 745.3% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,801 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.67 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. eGain Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

