State Street Corp Has $3.39 Million Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.07% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 3,150 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $49,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 25,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $547,420. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $303.29 million, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.