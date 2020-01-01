State Street Corp Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.59% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 113,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

