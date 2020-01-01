State Street Corp Increases Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.63% of OptimizeRx worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 million, a P/E ratio of 205.40 and a beta of 0.37.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

