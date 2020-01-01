State Street Corp Purchases 25,483 Shares of Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.03% of Rafael worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rafael by 342.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Rafael during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rafael during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rafael during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rafael by 663.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter.

Rafael stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Rafael Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

