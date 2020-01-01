State Street Corp Raises Holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.70% of BG Staffing worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Shares of BGSF opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. BG Staffing Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.