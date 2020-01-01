State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,930 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Surgery Partners worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 42.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of SGRY opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

