State Street Corp Sells 48,792 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

NYSE:NGS opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.25 and a beta of 1.30. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

