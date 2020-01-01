State Street Corp Sells 5,196 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Willis Lease Finance worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Shares of WLFC opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $348.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.

WLFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.