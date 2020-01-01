Stealth Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $8,961.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004323 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008769 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051222 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,320,479 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.