Steem Dollars Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $9,336.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00008171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,244.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.49 or 0.02851174 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005577 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00546097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,364,105 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

