Stellar Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Indodax, BCEX and C2CX. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $912.56 million and $167.58 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Exmo, ABCC, Huobi, Stellarport, Cryptomate, Binance, Liquid, Kryptono, Sistemkoin, Kuna, CoinEgg, Indodax, Stronghold, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, CryptoMarket, Koineks, RippleFox, Koinex, C2CX, Poloniex, BCEX, Kucoin, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, Gate.io, GOPAX, Exrates, OKEx, Kraken, Ovis and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.