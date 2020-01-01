Stipend (SPD) Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Stipend has a market capitalization of $141,403.00 and $4.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00060788 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00043967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00584055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00233834 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085276 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,477,752 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.