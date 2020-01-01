Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,121,914.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,170 shares of company stock worth $8,760,824. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 3.31.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

