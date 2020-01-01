Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinnest, Radar Relay and Bittrex. Storm has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $923,222.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storm has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00189491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01347880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00121376 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Coinrail, HitBTC, YoBit, Radar Relay, WazirX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

