StrongHands 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,067.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. StrongHands has a total market cap of $612,513.00 and approximately $1,067.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,622,097,304 coins and its circulating supply is 16,208,902,950 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Coindeal and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

