Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZU. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

SZU stock opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.11. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a 12-month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

