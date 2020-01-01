Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.81 Million

Brokerages expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to announce sales of $481.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.30 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $445.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:SUM opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In other news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 43.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

