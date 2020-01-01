Suretly (SUR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00005809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market capitalization of $99,263.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,289 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.