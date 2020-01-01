Swarm (SWM) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

